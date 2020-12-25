Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain, COVID-19 keep beachgoers away from Sydney's Bondi Beach

Poor weather and the COVID-19 pandemic kept beachgoers away on Friday from Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach, a traditional Christmas destination for thousands of people each year. With Australia's external borders closed and domestic tourism limited, Sydneysiders were set to have the rare chance to have the internationally famous attraction nearly all to themselves.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 25-12-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 09:38 IST
Rain, COVID-19 keep beachgoers away from Sydney's Bondi Beach
With Australia's external borders closed and domestic tourism limited, Sydneysiders were set to have the rare chance to have the internationally famous attraction nearly all to themselves. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Poor weather and the COVID-19 pandemic kept beachgoers away on Friday from Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach, a traditional Christmas destination for thousands of people each year.

With Australia's external borders closed and domestic tourism limited, Sydneysiders were set to have the rare chance to have the internationally famous attraction nearly all to themselves. But rainy weather and a recent outbreak of the new coronavirus in the northern beach suburbs of Australia's largest city - which has put more than quarter of a million people in lockdown for nearly a week - kept the numbers down.

At midday, only about 100 people were swimming, surfing and posing for photos in front of a Christmas tree set up by lifesavers. "We have got to be present with the moment," said local resident Celio Agostinho. "Bring a bit of happiness to the situation, bring a bit of light, bring a bit of hope, a bit of craziness and that's it. That's what Bondi is, that's what Christmas is all about."

With swift and strict measures, Australia has done far better than most other developed nations in fighting COVID-19, with just under 28,300 cases and 908 deaths. On Friday, there were an estimated 156 active cases across the country. "We give thanks this year for our Christmas," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a televised holiday message. "Our blessings outweigh our struggles."

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'S.W.A.T' actor Shemar Moore tests COVID-19 positive

Actor Shemar Moore, star of CBS crime drama S.W.A.T, has tested positive for COVID-19The 50-year-old actor took to Intagram on Friday to share details about his coronavirus diagnosis. I thought I had food poisoning chills and aches all day ...

Young Champions of the Earth: mapping clean water in China

Xiaoyuan Ren has been recognized as a United Nations Environment Programmes Young Champion of the Earth for 2020., by UNEPXiaoyuan Ren has developed MyH2O, a data platform that provides information about the quality of groundwater in v...

President, Vice-Prez, PM pay rich tribute to Vajpayee on birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who paid rich tribute to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. President ...

COVID-19: Recoveries cross 97 lakh, caseload rises to 1,01,46,845

Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have crossed the 97-lakh mark, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The death toll increased to 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020