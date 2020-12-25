Left Menu
Development News Edition

China tests millions in port over virus cluster

Authorities in Chinas northeastern port city of Dalian are testing millions of residents after seven new coronavirus cases were reported there in the last 24 hours. The cluster that has emerged in recent days has grown to 12 cases.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-12-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 10:52 IST
China tests millions in port over virus cluster

Authorities in China's northeastern port city of Dalian are testing millions of residents after seven new coronavirus cases were reported there in the last 24 hours. The cluster that has emerged in recent days has grown to 12 cases. In five neighbourhood divisions, authorities have shut schools and public spaces and are restricting anyone but essential workers from leaving their residential compounds.

Beijing is also on high alert after two asymptomatic cases were reported on Thursday, in addition to two confirmed cases last week. The city began mass testing in the neighbourhood and workplace of one of the asymptomatic cases, a restaurant employee who worked handling cold chain.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Our government will never do anything which is not in interest of farmers: Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Our government will never do anything which is not in interest of farmers Union Minister Rajnath Singh....

Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol taken in for police questioning - ally

Russian police raided the home of opposition activist Lyubov Sobol early on Friday and then took her in for questioning, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his supporters said.Navalnys supporters said they thought the police action was a res...

Noted scholar and ex-MP Jamal Khwaja dead

Noted scholar Jamal Khwaja, one of the last surviving members of the 2nd Lok Sabha, passed away at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness, according to his family. Khwaja died on Thursday and his last rites were performed the same night.He...

Those who are on dharna are farmers, born to farmers' families; we have lot of respect for them: Union Minister Rajnath Singh at rally.

Those who are on dharna are farmers, born to farmers families we have lot of respect for them Union Minister Rajnath Singh at rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020