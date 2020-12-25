Russia reports 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths

... ...
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Friday to spend a silent New Year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis.Suga also announced a fresh package o...
Union minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing him of lying and misleading farmers over the Centres recent farm laws. Addressing a farmers rally in her parliamentary constituency A...
Domestic violence against women remained a prime cause of concern for the Ministry of Woman and Child Development in 2020 with over 5,000 such complaints received in the year. The National Commission for Women was flooded with complaints of...
After nearly a month-long quarantine, Melbourne Stars and Afghanistan import Zahir Khan is going to see his first action of the Big Bash Twenty20 league on Saturday. The 22-year-old left-arm leg-spinner will play for the Stars against the S...