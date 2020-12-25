Left Menu
Russia reports 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 13:50 IST
Russia on Friday reported 29,018 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 7,315 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,992,706 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 563 had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 53,659.

