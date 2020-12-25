Left Menu
UK returnee tests positive for coronavirus in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 17:21 IST
A 29-year-old man who returned to Indore in Madhya Pradesh from the UK last week has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Friday. It was not yet clear if he has been infected by the new variant of the virus that was detected in the UK.

India and many other countries have barred flights from the UK since the new variant came to light. ''We will send this patient's samples to advanced laboratories in Delhi and Pune to know more about the infection. It is not clear if it is the same strain. He has no symptoms but has been admitted in a separate ward under special supervision,'' Sumit Shukla, in-charge of the Government Super-specialty Hospital here, said.

Another official said the man arrived in Indore via Delhi from Scotland on December 18. After he tested positive for the virus, his family members too were shifted to a quarantine centre in the city. Indore district, with a population of over 35 lakh, has been hit worst in Madhya Pradesh by the pandemic with its caseload standing at 53,323 including 855 deaths.

