J-K registers 284 fresh COVID-19 infections, one more death

Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,19,628 on Friday with 284 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the death toll climbed to 1,861 as one more person succumbed to the disease, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 140 were from the Kashmir division and 144 from the Jammu division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of new cases at 96, followed by 65 in Srinagar. The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 3,414, while 1,14,353 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The latest fatality in the union territory was reported from Kashmir, they said.