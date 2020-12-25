3,431 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 71 deaths

Maharashtra reported 3,431 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the tally of cases to 19,13,382, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 49,129 with 71 new fatalities.

With 1,427 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered patients increased to 18,06,298. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 94.4 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, the official said.

The positivity rate -- proportion of positive cases in the samples tested so far -- is 15.43 per cent. Currently 4,77,528 people are in home quarantine and 3,695 people are in institutional quarantine across the state. The number of active cases is 56,823.

Mumbai reported 596 new COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 2,89,800, while 11 fatalities took the death toll in the state capital to 11,056. With 318 new cases, caseload in Pune city rose to 1,89,656. Three fatalities in Pune took its death toll to 4,397.

With 60,433 samples tested since Thursday evening, the total number of tests carried out in the state has risen to 1,24,01,637. Out of 56,823 active COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, the highest 14,145 are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 10,246 and 8,218 patients, respectively.

In Pune division, 685 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday, increasing the tally of cases to 4,76,651, while 16 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 11,208. With 529 new cases and six fresh deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik division rose to 2,61,551 and death toll increased to 4,847.

In Kolhapur division, 86 new cases were reported, which took the tally to 1,16,152, but death toll remained same at 3,948 as no fresh death reported. With 618 new cases and 17 fresh fatalities, the tally in Nagpur division increased to 1,90,118 and death toll to 4,303.

In Aurangabad division, 139 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 71,863, and the death toll increased to 1,905 with one new death. With 78 new cases and three fresh fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Latur division increased to 77,880 and death toll to 2,381.

In Akola division, 179 new cases took the tally to 63,790, and the death toll increased to 1,483 with one fresh death, the official said. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases -19,13,382, New cases-3,431, Total deaths- 49,129, Total recoveries-18,06,298, Active cases-56,823 number of tests conducted-1,24,01,637.