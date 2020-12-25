Left Menu
Delhi recorded 758 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over four months, and 30 new fatalities on Friday even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.88 per cent, authorities said. On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.The active case tally on Friday dropped to 7,267 from 7,909 on Thursday, while the recovery rate stood at over 97 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 23:49 IST
COVID-19 in Delhi: 758 fresh cases, lowest since Aug 16; positivity rate 0.88 pc

Delhi recorded 758 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over four months, and 30 new fatalities on Friday even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.88 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.21 lakh and the death toll rose to 10,414, they said, adding that over 85,000 tests were conducted the previous day.

This is also the lowest positive rate in over eight months. The previous low being 0.99 per cent on December 23. From December 21-23, the daily case count had been below the 1000-mark. On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17, while on Tuesday 939 were recorded and 871 on Wednesday.

However, on Thursday 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again on Friday. These 758 cases resulted following the 85,749 tests conducted the previous day, comprising 45,521 RT-PCR tests and 40,228 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.

The active case tally on Friday dropped to 7,267 from 7,909 on Thursday, while the recovery rate stood at over 97 per cent. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,21,439.

The highest single-day spike till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11. According to the Friday bulletin, out of the total number of 18,774 beds in COVID hospitals, 16,118 are vacant.

It said 109 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. Delhi government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several occasions crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday, was over 4.3 in lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 82 lakh. The bulletin said 6,03,758 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 5,001 on Friday from 5,152 the previous day, authorities said. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 3,762 on Friday from 3,938 the previous day.

