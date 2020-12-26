Left Menu
Greg Norman in hospital with virus after father-son tourney

He said he took a virus test Tuesday that came back negative, but he was in self-quarantine anyway.He was apparently admitted to a hospital Friday, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed and another of a medical professional in head-to-toe personal protective equipment.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:04 IST
Greg Norman in hospital with virus after father-son tourney

Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media suggesting he has been hospitalised with COVID-19. The 65-year-old Australian posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos on Friday showing himself in a hospital bed.

''This sums it all up,'' he wrote. ''My Christmas Day.'' Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr, also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend. The elder Norman said Thursday that he had flu-like symptoms, including a mild fever, a cough, aches and pains, and a mild headache. He said he took a virus test Tuesday that came back negative, but he was in self-quarantine anyway.

He was apparently admitted to a hospital Friday, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed and another of a medical professional in head-to-toe personal protective equipment. ''It's been an ugly one," Norman said on Thursday. ''I for one am looking forward to getting out of this quarantine and looking forward to building whatever the great future is for 2021 and beyond.'' AP SSC SSC

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

