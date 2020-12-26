Rajinikanth progressing well: Hyd hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here for severe blood pressure fluctuations, is progressing well, the hospital said on Saturday. His blood pressure is still on the higher side although it is under better control than on Friday, it said in a release.

His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far, it said. The 70-year old actor is scheduled for a further set of investigations on Saturday, reports of which would be available by the evening, it said.

''Mr Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday,'' it said. His blood pressure medications were being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring, it said.

He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him, it said. Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge would be taken by the evening, the bulletin added.

Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here for severe blood pressure fluctuations. He was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive.

The superstar, however, tested negative. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan wished the actor a speedy recovery on Friday.

The actor is set to launch his own political party in Tamil Nadu next month, ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls there. Rajinikanth had earlier announced that he will launch his own outfit and face the polls.

