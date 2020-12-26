Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 12:22 p.m.

Eight people who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis. 11:59 a.m.

India, which appears to have been pushed back to being the world's sixth biggest economy in 2020, will again overtake the UK to become the fifth largest in 2025 and race to the third spot by 2030, a think tank said on Saturday. 11:47 a.m.

Counting of votes for panchayat and municipal elections in Arunachal Pradesh is underway on Saturday with officials adhering to COVID-19 protocols. 11:40 a.m.

Sri Lanka has postponed the reopening of its airspace for commercial flights, scheduled for Saturday, to prevent the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, officials said. The traditionally harmonious relationship between the UAE and India was further cemented in the year 2020 with their top leadership holding regular parleys to enhance cooperation on bilateral, regional and multilateral fronts in the post-COVID era, including the welfare of the vast Indian community in the Gulf kingdom.

11:31 a.m. Puducherry reported 33 new coronavirus cases while a 77-year man succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 630, a top Health department official said on Saturday.

11:05 a.m. Thane district's COVID-19 tally rises by 355 as death toll rises by seven.

10:59 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports no fresh COVID-19 case as tally remains at 16,678.

10:53 a.m. A woman, who had returned to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from the UK in the last few weeks, has tested coronavirus positive, officials said on Saturday.

10:43 a.m. India's daily new COVID-19 fatality count was reported below 300 after over six months, taking the death toll to 1,47,343, while the infection tally rose to 1,01,69,118, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

10:22 a.m. The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to this largely tourism-dependent union territory while it faced nature's fury in the form of back to back cyclones in 2020 that further strained its purse.

10:05 a.m. The Indian auto industry is expected to see stronger growth in 2021-22, after recovering from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with electric vehicle sales, especially two-wheleers, also likely to see positive movements, according to Nomura Research Institute Consulting & Solutions India.

9:55 a.m. If the third Test between India and Australia shifts to Melbourne because of stringent COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney, the MCG will consider allowing more than the currently permitted 30,000 spectators here, the ground's president Stuart Fox said on Saturday.

9:39 a.m. Telangana reported 317 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.84 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,529, the state government said on Saturday.

8:08 a.m. Coronavirus cast a long shadow over tourism in Goa as the coastal state normally bustling with domestic and foreign tourists tried to cope with effects of the pandemic.