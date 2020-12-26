Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMC starts online facility for COVID-19 vaccine registration

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, citizens from priority groups in the city who have not yet registered themselves with health workers carrying out house- to-house survey or at urban health centres UHCs can get themselves registered on www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in.The civic body has begun the registration process for healthcare workers, frontline workers, people above the age of 50 and those under 50 who are suffering from comorbid conditions, an official release stated.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-12-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 13:42 IST
AMC starts online facility for COVID-19 vaccine registration
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has launched an online facility for people from priority groups to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Saturday. According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, citizens from priority groups in the city who have not yet registered themselves with health workers carrying out house- to-house survey or at urban health centres (UHCs) can get themselves registered on www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in.

The civic body has begun the registration process for healthcare workers, frontline workers, people above the age of 50 and those under 50 who are suffering from comorbid conditions, an official release stated. People from these priority groups who have not yet registered themselves with health workers can approach their nearest UHCs carrying their identity cards such as driving licence, PAN card, or voters' ID etc, it was stated.

''They can also get themselves registered on the AMC website www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in. This facility is only for citizens who have yet registered themselves with health workers or at UHCs,'' the release said. The Gujarat government had earlier said it has already identified around 3.9 lakh healthcare workers as the first priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, which includes 2.71 government doctors, nurses, lab technicians and Class 3 and 4 employees.

The list also includes 1.25 doctors, nurses, lab technicians and employees of private hospitals engaged in COVID-19 duty. The police, home guards and others engaged indirectly in COVID-19 treatment and services will be given the second priority, state Health Minister Nitin Patel had said earlier.

A survey has been undertaken to identify priority groups comprising people above the age of 50 and those below 50 years suffering from various diseases.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India land first blows on day one of Boxing Day test

India proved there is life without captain Virat Kohli as they bowled Australia out for 195 then weathered a fierce pace assault in the late afternoon to dominate the opening day of the second test in Melbourne. India were 36 for one at stu...

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane: Sehwag

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Ajinkya Rahane in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has earned him praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag. Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the...

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 145 pm NATION DEL12 PM-AYUSHMAN BHARAT-JK PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020