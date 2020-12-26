Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo confirms record-high of 949 new coronavirus cases

Japan had 3,823 new cases on Friday for a national total of 213,547, with 3,155 deaths, the health ministry said.Japan has not been able to slow the infections despite government requests for the people to avoid going out for dinner and parties before and during the holiday season.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:00 IST
Tokyo confirms record-high of 949 new coronavirus cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Tokyo has confirmed 949 new cases of the coronavirus, a new high for the Japanese capital, as the country struggles with an upsurge that is spreading nationwide. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Saturday that the additional cases bring the prefectural total to 55,851. Japan had 3,823 new cases on Friday for a national total of 213,547, with 3,155 deaths, the health ministry said.

Japan has not been able to slow the infections despite government requests for the people to avoid going out for dinner and parties before and during the holiday season. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has ordered bars to close early and urged residents to avoid nonessential outings. But many people have continued commuting on crowded trains and going out for dinner and drinks.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agri laws: More Punjab farmers head towards protest sites near Delhi

Carrying ration and other essential items with them, several batches of farmers from Punjab headed towards Delhi borders on Saturday to join the peasants protesting against the Centres new agriculture-related laws for a month now. According...

Rahane's field placements, bowling changes have all been pretty much spot on: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday praised the leadership skills of Ajinkya Rahane on the first day of the second Test against Australia here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG. Pontings remarks came as India bundled out Au...

Man kills live-in partner

A 44-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her live-in partner in Worli here following an argument, police said on Saturday. The deceased had been living with the accused, a carpenter, since the last 12 years, an official sa...

China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 for 'abominable' crimes

China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years old for abominable crimes such as murder or causing injury that leads to death or severe disabilities by extremely cruel means, the China Daily said. The revision was passed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020