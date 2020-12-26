Romania receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccine

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Romania on Saturday

The vaccines have been stored at a military-run storage facility ahead of inoculation on Sunday in nine hospitals throughout the country

Prime Minister Florin Catu describes the arrival of the vaccines as an important moment. He says that "we have been waiting for this for a year now." The country of 19 million people has been hit hard by the pandemic which slowed down much needed economic recovery and reform.