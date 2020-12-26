UP records 1,102 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,102 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the tally to 5,81,080, while the death toll reached 8,293 with 14 more fatalities. There are 15,875 active cases in the state as of now, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, adding 7,017 patients are in home isolation and 1,690 others are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

As many as 5,56,912 people have so far recovered from the infection, and the state's recovery rate stands at 95.84, he said. On Friday, over 1.23 lakh tests were done, taking the total number of those tested for coronavirus in the state so far to over 2.32 crore, Prasad said.

A health department bulletin said three fresh deaths were reported from Kanpur Nagar, two each from Bareilly and Rae Bareili, and one each from Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Ballia, Barabanki, Etawah, Rampur and Bhadohi. Among the fresh cases, 229 were reported from Lucknow, the bulletin stated.

Prasad said the state government had appealed to all the returnees from the United Kingdom to get themselves tested but some of them have switched off their mobile phones. This is neither in their own interest nor in that of their family members. All those returning after December 9 will have to get themselves tested, he asserted.

A list of 1,655 of such travellers has been provided by the Centre and 1,087 have been contacted so far, the official said. The others have either left for some other place or have switched off their phones, he added.

Tests of 609 people among those contacted have been done and eight have been found positive for COVID-19, Prasad said, adding gene sequencing was being done to ascertain if they are infected by common virus or the new strain. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to remain vigilant in view of the new strain of the virus and asked them to ensure testing of those returning from the United Kingdom, France and other countries where it has been detected.

He instructed for setting up teams for ensuring that the returnees are quarantined and their tests are done, an official release issued here said. In a meeting with senior officials, he also asked for maintaining effective contact tracing and surveillance besides continued awareness programmes among the people about precautions necessary for checking the spread of the virus, it said.