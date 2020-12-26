Nepal reports 500 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal reported 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the country's virus caseload to 257,700, according to official data. The Ministry of Health and Population said in the last 24 hours three coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

In the same period, 840 people have been discharged from health facilities and hospitals, the ministry said. Now, the total number of recovered cases in Nepal stands at 249,132. Presently, there are 6,749 active coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 1,819.