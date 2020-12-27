Ontario officials say they find two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in UK

Ontario officials say they find two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in UKReuters | Toronto | Updated: 27-12-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 02:59 IST
Health officials in Ontario said on Saturday that two confirmed cases of the new COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom have appeared in the Canadian province.
The cases, identified in a couple in southern Ontario with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contact, came as the province which went into a lockdown on Dec. 26.