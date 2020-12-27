Left Menu
Demand for institutional quanrantine of UK returnees in Goa

A few days back, the health minister had confirmed that 11 of the UK returnees have tested positive.Goa has registered more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases so far and 731 people have succumbed to the infection..

In view of a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom, an MLA in Goa on Sunday demanded institutional quarantine of those who have tested positive for the infection on their return to the state from the UK. ''COVID amongst UK returnees is of serious concern.

Institutional Quarantine should be mandatory to ward off the threat of new virus strain,'' Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte tweeted. He said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane should personally monitor the situation.

The health authorities in Goa have been conducting tests on more than 900 people, who returned to the state after December 9. A few days back, the health minister had confirmed that 11 of the UK returnees have tested positive.

Goa has registered more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases so far and 731 people have succumbed to the infection.

