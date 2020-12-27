Nagpur sees 326 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths; 285 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur reached 1,22,314 after 326 people were detected withthe infection on Sunday, while 10 patients died and 285 peoplerecovered during the day, an official said

The district's toll stands at 3,900, and the recoverycount is 1,14,350, leaving it with 4,064 active cases, headded

With 3,030 tests on Sunday, the overall number oftests conducted in Nagpur district reached 9,12,638.