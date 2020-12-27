COVID-19: 18 more deaths, 292 new cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 5,299, while 292 fresh cases took the infection count in the state to 1,65,405, according to a medical bulletin. There are 4,214 active coronavirus cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Mohali reported 56 new cases, Ludhiana 53 and Jalandhar 29, among fresh cases witnessed in the state, the bulletin said. It said that a total of 483 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,55,892.

Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 73 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 38,21,222 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.