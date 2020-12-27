PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9 50 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9 50 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4912 4789 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 881061 870342 7094------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16689 16503 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 215910 211483 1035------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 250995 244688 1383------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19486 18810 315 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 275149 258155 3293------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3343 3332 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 622851 605685 10453------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50667 48992 731 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 241845 227128 4282 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 260907 253765 2874 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 54438 49650 907 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 120137 114986 1869------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 114278 111664 1019------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 916256 891095 12062 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 740516 672196 2976 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9341 8969 126 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 238352 224692 3563 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1919550 1809948 49255------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28029 26404 348 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13371 12985 138------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4182 4046 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11897 11438 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 328504 323749 1861------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37995 37005 631------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 165405 155892 5299 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 305360 291533 2670 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5799 5157 125 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 814170 793154 12069 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 284863 276753 1531 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33237 32672 382 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 89645 81383 1483 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 581980 558303 8306 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 546008 522331 9569------------------------------------------------------------Total 10207128 9779677 147845------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 21016 22179 281 ------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Ladakh as the UT has not yet released its health bulletin

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,01,87,850 and the death toll at 1,47,622. The ministry said 97,61,538 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY