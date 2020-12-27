C'garh sees 825 COVID-19 cases, 1 UK returnee tests positive

Left Menu
Of the 65 UK returnees, samples of 52 have been tested so far, and reports of four have returned positive, 26 are negative and the rest are awaited, he said.The official said Raipur district accounted for 134 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 51,935, including 706 deaths.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-12-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 23:07 IST
Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 825 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths, taking the infection count to 2,75,149 and the toll to 3,293, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,58,155 after 57 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,043 completed home isolation period.

The number of active cases stood at 13,701, he said. One more person, who recently returned to the state from the United Kingdom where a new strain of coronavirus has been reported, has tested positive, the official said.

With this, the number of UK returnees testing positive for the disease has gone up to four, he said, adding that all four samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further examination. ''Of the 65 UK returnees, samples of 52 have been tested so far, and reports of four have returned positive, 26 are negative and the rest are awaited,'' he said.

The official said Raipur district accounted for 134 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 51,935, including 706 deaths. ''Durg witnessed 124 new cases, Rajnandgaon 73 and Raigarh 49. Of the 18 deaths recorded during the day, four took place on Sunday, nine on Saturday and five earlier,'' he said.

With 17,662 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state has gone up to 33,97,716. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,75,149, New cases 825, Deaths 3,293, Recovered 2,58,155, Active cases 13,701, tests today 17,662, tests so far 33,97,716.

