Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central, Southern California lockdown likely to continue

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-12-2020 06:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 06:02 IST
Central, Southern California lockdown likely to continue

State officials are expected to extend the strictest stay-at-home orders in central and Southern California as hospitals there are quickly running out of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients ahead of the presumed post-holiday surge. The situation is already dire, and the worst is expected to come in the next few weeks after Christmas and New Year's travellers return home.

California hit two million confirmed coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve. State stay-at-home orders for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are set to expire on Monday.

The state officials say the orders are likely to be extended but did not make a definitive ruling on Sunday afternoon..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares edge up on news Trump signs aid bill

Global shares ticked up on Monday as a source said U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign. U.S. SP futures last traded up 0.4.The futures had earlier rev...

Trump signs COVID relief, government-funding measure

President Donald Trump has signed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night. T...

Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, averting government shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, officials said, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown. Trump, who ...

Tennis-Federer out of Australian Open: agent

Six-times champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Australian Open as he continues to work his way back to fitness from two knee operations earlier this year, his agent said.The 39-year-old Swiss last played a competitive match at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020