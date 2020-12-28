Left Menu
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 10,976 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-12-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 10:11 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,976 to 1,651,834, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 348 to 30,126, the tally showed.

According to the RKI, fewer tests and laboratory examinations as well as fewer transmissions of the results by the health authorities are to be expected during the holidays and at the turn of the year.

