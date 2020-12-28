Left Menu
Development News Edition

One-fifth of UP's active COVID-19 cases in its 8 NCR districts

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh are a part of the NCR, a wider region that also comprises districts of Haryana and Rajasthan, and entire Delhi.According to Uttar Pradesh government data, updated till Sunday, there were a total of 5,81,980 COVID-19 cases in the state while the number of active cases stood at 15,371 of which 3,134 20.38 per cent were in its National Capital Region NCR districts.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:31 IST
One-fifth of UP's active COVID-19 cases in its 8 NCR districts
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Eight districts of Uttar Pradesh that lie in the National Capital Region account for over 20 per cent or one-fifth of the active COVID-19 cases in the state and more than 11 per cent of deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to official data. Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh are a part of the NCR, a wider region that also comprises districts of Haryana and Rajasthan, and entire Delhi.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, updated till Sunday, there were a total of 5,81,980 COVID-19 cases in the state while the number of active cases stood at 15,371 of which 3,134 (20.38 per cent) were in its National Capital Region (NCR) districts. Meerut has the highest of 1,054 active cases followed by Ghaziabad (790), Gautam Buddh Nagar (477), Muzaffarnagar (389), Bulandshahr (199), Hapur (100), Baghpat (79) and Shamli (46), according to the data.

The state has so far recorded 8,306 deaths linked to COVID-19, with 935 (11.25 per cent) of them being recorded in the NCR districts, it showed. The highest number of such deaths were recorded in Meerut (424) followed by Ghaziabad (100), Muzaffarnagar (101), Bulandshahr (91), Gautam Buddh Nagar (89), Hapur (67), Shamli (29) and Baghpat (34), the data showed.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has 75 districts, including major ones like Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Gorakhpur and Bareilly in terms of population and area. The NCR altogether comprises 23 districts from three states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the entire national capital territory of Delhi, spanning about 55,083 sq km, according to the NCR Planning Board.

Uttar Pradesh's official data, updated after every 24 hours, also showed that so far 5,58,303 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease across the state with 92,438 (16.55 per cent) such patients in the eight NCR districts. The highest number of recoveries were recorded in Ghaziabad (24,972) followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (24,252), Meerut (20,059), Muzaffarnagar (7,664), Bulandshahr (5,760), Hapur (4,119), Shamli (3,453) and Baghpat (2,159) till Sunday, it stated.

The official state-wide data does not share any number on testing of samples nor does it show total positive COVID-19 cases at the district level. As on Monday morning, there were 2,77,301 active cases of COVID-19 in India, while 97,82,669 patients have been discharged so far and overall 1,47,901 deaths recorded so far, according to a central government data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country were recorded at 1,02,07,871, the data showed.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC held COVID-safe elections in Bihar; now preparing for polls next year: CEC Arora

The Election Commission successfully held assembly polls in Bihar, one of Indias most populous states despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is now preparing to conduct polls in states and union territories as per schedule next year, its chief S...

'Match made in heaven': Abhishek Bachchan lauds Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday lauded Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Netflix film AK vs AK and said that he had too much fun while watching it. The Breathe Into The Shadows actor took to Twitter and expressed his liking for the l...

Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijans Defense Ministry said Monday its army units have been attacked by an illegal Armenian armed group in Nagorno-Karabakh, killing one Azerbaijani serviceman and wounding another. The ministry said the attack took place in the Khoja...

Amazon Prime Video unveils character posters from political drama 'Tandav'

After creating a storm with its first teaser, the Amazon Original series Tandav is all set to introduce fans to the cast of this riveting political drama. The online streamer on Monday unveiled some character looks of the ensemble cast incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020