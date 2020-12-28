Left Menu
Kazakhstan signs preliminary agreement with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:18 IST
Authorities in Kazakhstan said on Monday they had signed a preliminary agreement with Pfizer to potentially buy its vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported.

