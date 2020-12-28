India's Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days

Serum Institute of India, the local maker of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, said on Monday it expected the government to approve the shot for emergency use in a few days.

Serum Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla also told reporters that the company had already made 40 million to 50 million doses of the vaccine.

