India's Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days

India's Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in daysReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:01 IST
Serum Institute of India, the local maker of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, said on Monday it expected the government to approve the shot for emergency use in a few days.
Serum Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla also told reporters that the company had already made 40 million to 50 million doses of the vaccine.
