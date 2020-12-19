Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt must indemnify vaccine makers against all lawsuits: Adar Poonawalla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:47 IST
Govt must indemnify vaccine makers against all lawsuits: Adar Poonawalla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vaccine manufacturers need to have protection against all lawsuits for their vaccines especially during a pandemic, Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla has said. He also said that the vaccine makers are going to propose this to the government, while speaking at a virtual panel on the challenges of developing a COVID-19 vaccine at the Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit on Friday.

''We need to have the government indemnify manufacturers, especially vaccine manufacturers, against all lawsuits. In fact, COVAX and other countries have already started talking about that,'' Poonawalla said. It is because when frivolous claims come up, and something is blown out of proportion in the media, skepticism sets in that definitely something can happen due to the vaccine and to dispel that, the government needs to step in to spread the right information, he added.

''..the government can act, the US, for example, has in fact invoked a law, to say that during a pandemic, and this is especially important only during a pandemic, to indemnify vaccine manufacturers against lawsuits for severe adverse effects or any other frivolous claims which may come about, because that adds to the fear and also will bankrupt vaccine manufacturers or distract them if they have to just all day fight lawsuits and explain to the media what is happening,'' Poonawalla said. These are a few things that the government can do and that is what the vaccine manufacturers are going to propose , he added.

Last month, Serum had rejected charges that a 40-year-old man who took part in the 'Covishield' vaccine trial in Chennai had levelled against the company, alleging serious side effects, including a virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions. He had also sought Rs 5 crore compensation in a legal notice to Serum and others, besides seeking a halt on the trial.

Refuting the charges, Serum had said, ''It is evident that the intention behind spreading of such malicious information is an oblique pecuniary motive. The Serum Institute of India, will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crore for the same and will defend such malicious claims''.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...

Nine people killed in hospital fire in southeast Turkey

Nine people were killed in a fire which broke out in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of...

East Bengal, Kerala eye first win in clash of ISL strugglers

Still winless after five matches, laggards SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters would look to secure their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Super League season when they face each other at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. While East Bengal ar...

Is there any possibility for Teen Titans Season 6? What we know so far

Teen Titans enthusiasts have not yet given up their hope for Season 6. Chances of its making seem to be quite less. Season 5 premiered on September 24, 2005 and dropped its finale on January 16, 2006.Why do Teen Titans followers still crave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020