Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-minister dies of COVID as Japan closes to foreigners

Yuichiro Hata, who was transport minister in 2012 and is the son of former Prime Minister Tsutomu Hatawho, died on Sunday, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said. Japan on Monday started banning non-resident foreign nationals from entering following the detection of a new, highly infectious coronavirus variant linked to a rapid rise in infections in Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:50 IST
Ex-minister dies of COVID as Japan closes to foreigners

A 53-year-old former Japanese minister has died of COVID-19, his party said on Monday, becoming the first incumbent lawmaker to succumb to the disease in a nation scrambling to shut its doors to foreign travellers. Yuichiro Hata, who was transport minister in 2012 and is the son of former Prime Minister Tsutomu Hatawho, died on Sunday, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said.

Japan on Monday started banning non-resident foreign nationals from entering following the detection of a new, highly infectious coronavirus variant linked to a rapid rise in infections in Britain. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged calm ahead of the New Year holidays, when hospitals tend to become understaffed, and instructed ministers to remain alert.

"They say that no evidence is showing the vaccines that are already being administered overseas are not effective against this variant, and anti-infection steps for it are unchanged from those for the conventional virus," Suga said. "The virus recognises no year-end or New Year holidays. I ask each minister to raise the level of their sense of urgency and thoroughly carry out counter measures," he told a meeting of the government's taskforce on coronavirus responses.

Japan is facing a third wave of infections, with daily cases hitting a record 3,881 on Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK. A Japanese business traveller at Tokyo's Haneda airport, where people were sparse, said the government should do more.

"Even though Japan is doing things to counter the variant, there are still reports of cases in Japan," 56-year-old Seiji Oohira said on arriving from India, where he works for a construction-related company. "So I think it's better to tighten the restrictions even a little bit further."

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iggy Azalea to give ex Playboi Carti another chance for their son

Australia-born rapper and songwriter Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to do things right with their baby son Onyx. The 30-year-old rap...

Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russias Foreign Ministry on Monday expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Sofia.The ministry said in a statement it had summoned Bulgarias ambassador to inform him that Lieutenant Co...

Deocha Pachami coal block will generate 1 lakh jobs: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that at least one lakh jobs will be created once the Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum district operationalises. Banerjee, speaking at an administrative review meeting here, expre...

Russian central bank chief flags equality problem, pledges action

The Russian central bank will launch a programme to help female employees balance their careers with family life after complaints from some female staff that they are promoted less often than men, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020