Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compulsory COVID-19 tests for all who entered Nagaland after Dec 20

On Sunday, the northeastern states COVID-19 recovery rate was 96.14 per cent.Altogether 11,458 coronavirus infected patients have recovered from the disease till date, while the number of active COVID-19 cases is 243, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:44 IST
Compulsory COVID-19 tests for all who entered Nagaland after Dec 20
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the emergence of a mutated strain of the virus in the UK, all persons who have come to Nagaland after December 20 have been asked to report to their district-level coronavirus task forces for compulsory COVID-19 testing, a senior health official said on Monday. ''Those arriving after the issuance of this circular are to self declare at the point of entry, inform their respective district task forces and self isolate themselves for standard testing protocols,'' Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Vizolie Z. Suokhrie, said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Nagaland on Monday recorded an all-time high COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.19 per cent as 20 patients recuperated from the disease, while 14 fresh infections pushed the state's tally to 11,911, another health official said. On Sunday, the northeastern state's COVID-19 recovery rate was 96.14 per cent.

Altogether 11,458 coronavirus infected patients have recovered from the disease till date, while the number of active COVID-19 cases is 243, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. ''14 +ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today.

Mokokchung- 5, Peren- 3, Dimapur- Kiphire- Kohima- 2 each. 20 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima- Mokokchung- 6 each, Dimapur- 5, Tuensang- 3,'' Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted. Demise of an infected patient in Mokokchung district has increased the death toll to 79, out of which 10 had comorbid conditions, Dr Hangsing said.

A total of 131 patients have migrated to other states, he said. So far, 1,19,858 suspected COVID-19 samples have been tested in Nagaland, including 72,362 through RT-PCR, 36,685 on TrueNat and 10,811 Rapid Antigen Tests, said Dr Hangsing.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers agree to govt proposal for talks on Dec 30, but want discussion on repealing the laws

Protesting farmer unions Monday agreed in-principle to a government proposal for holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on December 30, but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for re...

Park Hotels Group launches mid-segment brand Zone Connect

The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Group, which runs The Park branded five-star hotels, is going aggressive on small towns with a souped down version of its four-star offering Zone and has signed up three properties for the same, a top compa...

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020