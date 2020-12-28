Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP logs 876 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; 1,090 discharged

Indore has 3,227 active cases, and this figure for Bhopal is 2,055, an official said.With 26,180 new tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 45,58,039.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:55 IST
MP logs 876 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; 1,090 discharged

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 876 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2,39,228, health officials said. With nine more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 3,572, they said.

A total of 1,090 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,25,782. ''Four patients died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Dhar, Shivpuri and Guna. Of the 876 new cases, Indore accounted for 293 and Bhopal 167. The cases in Indore rose to 54,203, including 863 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 38,796 with 571 fatalities. Indore has 3,227 active cases, and this figure for Bhopal is 2,055,'' an official said.

With 26,180 new tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 45,58,039. Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,39,228, new cases 876, death toll 3,572, recovered 2,25,782, active cases 9874, number of tests so far 45,58,039.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers agree to govt proposal for talks on Dec 30, but want discussion on repealing the laws

Protesting farmer unions Monday agreed in-principle to a government proposal for holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on December 30, but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for re...

Park Hotels Group launches mid-segment brand Zone Connect

The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Group, which runs The Park branded five-star hotels, is going aggressive on small towns with a souped down version of its four-star offering Zone and has signed up three properties for the same, a top compa...

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020