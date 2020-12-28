Haryana records 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 351 new cases

Haryana reported eight more COVID-19-related fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,882, while 351 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,61,258, a state health bulletin issued here said. Of the new fatalities, Faridabad and Panchkula districts recorded two deaths each.

Among districts which reported new cases include Gurgaon (81) and Faridabad (49). The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,040 while as many as 2,54,336 people have so far been discharged after recovery. The recovery rate stands at 97.35 per cent. PTI SUN VSD TDS TDS