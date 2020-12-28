Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat forms task force to oversee COVID-19 vaccine drive

The task force, set up by the Health and Family Welfare Department, consists of renowned pediatricians Dr Naveen Thacker and Dr Nishchal Bhatt, immunology expert Dr Sapan Pandya and Dr Bhadresh Vyas of Jamnagar Medical College and Hospital, said a government release.Addressing their maiden press conference, the task force members urged people not to worry about vaccine and discard rumours which claim that the potential shot will change their DNA.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:15 IST
Gujarat forms task force to oversee COVID-19 vaccine drive

The Gujarat government on Monday formed a four-member task force to oversee the mass vaccination drive in the state once a vaccine against COVID-19 is made available for inoculation. The task force, set up by the Health and Family Welfare Department, consists of renowned pediatricians Dr Naveen Thacker and Dr Nishchal Bhatt, immunology expert Dr Sapan Pandya and Dr Bhadresh Vyas of Jamnagar Medical College and Hospital, said a government release.

Addressing their maiden press conference, the task force members urged people not to worry about vaccine and discard rumours which claim that the potential shot will change their DNA. ''It is a misconception that vaccines will create serious side effects. It is normal to experience some fever or weakness after getting a vaccine.

''Many people have already taken vaccines in some countries, but no one has developed any serious complications yet. People should not worry at all,'' said Thacker. For the first phase of the vaccine drive, the department has identified 4.31 lakh health workers, 6.93 lakh frontline workers, 1.03 crore citizens above the age of 50 and 2.67 lakh citizens below 50 but with severe co-morbidities such as thalassemia (a blood disorder) and heart ailments, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

The current vaccine storage infrastructure, consisting of 2,195 cold chain points, in the state can store up to 1 crore doses of a coronavirus antidote, she said. Ravi said the state machinery is ready to start the mass vaccination drive upon getting the green signal from the Centre.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Eze header lifts Jamshedpur over Bengaluru

It was yet another case of Monday Blues for Bengaluru FC. This time, Jamshedpur FC notched up a gritty 1-0 victory over the former champions in the Indian Super League game at the JL Nehru Stadium Fatorda here on Monday. Sunil Chhetris side...

Coronavirus cases at Man City see game at Everton called off

A growing coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City led to the postponement of Mondays Premier League match at Everton and forced the team to close its training ground. Pep Guardiolas team had announced on Friday that striker Gabriel Jesus an...

Over 1,500 mobile towers targeted during farmers' stir in Punjab; CM Amarinder issues stern warning

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said that 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in the state during the farmers stir against the agri laws and directed the police to take strict action against vandalisation and disruption o...

Man flees with 5 rented trucks, causes Rs 70 lakh loss to 2

A man was booked for allegedlyhiring five trucks from two persons and then reneging onpayments as well as fleeing with the vehicles, causing the duoloss of Rs 70 lakh, police in Vasai in Palghar said on MondayThe cheating took place between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020