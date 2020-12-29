Left Menu
Fiocruz to seek Brazil approval for AstraZeneca vaccine on Jan. 15

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 29-12-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 01:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute will seek approval for the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 with federal health regulator Anvisa on Jan. 15, one of the center's senior officials told Reuters on Monday.

The Rio de Janeiro-based institute is licensed to receive supplies from AstraZeneca and eventually produce the vaccine locally. Brazil's federal government, which has ordered the AstraZeneca vaccine, expects to receive 100 million doses in the first half of 2021.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

