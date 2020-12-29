S.Korea to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 20 mln people -Yonhap

S.Korea to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 20 mln people -YonhapReuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 07:30 IST
South Korea on Tuesday said it will sign a deal with Moderna Inc to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 20 million people, Yonhap news agency reported citing the presidential office.
This comes a day after officials vowed to speed up efforts to launch a public coronavirus vaccination programme as the country detected its first cases of the virus variant linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain.
