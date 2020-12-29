Left Menu
Arunachal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 16,696 with seven fresh cases

The state has so far registered 56 coronavirus deaths.Three fresh infections were reported from the Capital Complex Region and two each from Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley districts, State Surveillance Officer SSO Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 119 active cases, while 16,521 patients have recovered from the disease thus far, he said.The recovery rate stands at 98.95 per cent.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 16,696 after seven people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said on Tuesday. The state has so far registered 56 coronavirus deaths.

Three fresh infections were reported from the Capital Complex Region and two each from Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley districts, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 119 active cases, while 16,521 patients have recovered from the disease thus far, he said.

The recovery rate stands at 98.95 percent. Altogether, 3,76,568 samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date, including 400 since Monday, Jampa added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

