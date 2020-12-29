Left Menu
3,018 new COVID-19 cases in Maha, 69 deaths, 5,572 recoveries

There are now 54,537 active cases in the state.Mumbai city reported 537 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,92,008, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 11,094 with six new fatalities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 on Tuesday as it recorded 3,018 new cases, a health official said here. With 69 patients dying, the death toll in the state reached 49,373, he said.

On the other hand, 5,572 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered persons to 18,20,021. There are now 54,537 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 537 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,92,008, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 11,094 with six new fatalities. With 56,982 new samples tested, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra went up to 1,26,00,754.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 991 new cases, raising the region's total case count to 6,58,483. A total of 19,051 people have died so far in the region, the official said. Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,63,224 and death toll at 4,884.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,79,087 and deaths at 11,251, the official said. Kolhapur division has reported 1,16,379 cases and 3,958 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 72,295 and death count at 1,926.

Latur division has reported 78,284 cases until now and 2,391 fatalities. Akola division has reported 64,490 cases while 1,488 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,91,969 infections and 4,355 fatalities, the official informed. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,25,066, new cases: 3,018, death toll: 49,373, discharged: 18,20,021, active cases: 54,537, people tested so far: 1,26,00,754. PTI ND KRK KRK

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

