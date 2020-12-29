Spain's GDP contraction likely wider than 10%, PM says

Spain's GDP contraction likely wider than 10%, PM saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:55 IST
Spain's gross domestic product has likely to contract by more than 10% this year as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed on economic activity to curb it, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.
"We are now 10% poorer than a year ago," he told a news conference. The government has previously forecast an 11.2% contraction for this year.
He added that the government had decided to keep the country's minimum wage at the same level in 2021 after a strong increase in the previous year.
