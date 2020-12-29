Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's GDP contraction likely wider than 10%, PM says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:55 IST
Spain's GDP contraction likely wider than 10%, PM says
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's gross domestic product has likely to contract by more than 10% this year as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed on economic activity to curb it, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"We are now 10% poorer than a year ago," he told a news conference. The government has previously forecast an 11.2% contraction for this year.

He added that the government had decided to keep the country's minimum wage at the same level in 2021 after a strong increase in the previous year.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's top court rules Kavala's rights not violated -Anadolu

Turkeys top court on Tuesday ruled that high-profile philanthropist Osman Kavalas detention had not violated his right to liberty and security after he spent more than three years in jail without a conviction.Kavala, 63, was remanded earlie...

Cattle dragged in river waters in Telangana; Inquiry ordered

In an incident of animal cruelty, several heads of cattle were dragged through Krishna river waters in Telangana by some people onboard a coracle reportedly to cut short distance in travelling by road, prompting officials to order an inquir...

JSPL receives 'regular rail supplier' status from Indian Railways

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Tuesday said it has received the regular rail supplier status from the Indian Railways. In a statement, JSPL said it has become the first private company in India to be awarded the regular supplier status ...

Yearender 2020: Health diplomacy dominates India's foreign policy amidst Covid-19

By Vishu Adhana When 2020 began, no one might have envisaged that it will be marred by unprecedented health crises that will bring the world to a standstill, overwhelm the health care systems, and lead to the suspension of cross-border trav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020