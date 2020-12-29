Left Menu
One care worker remains in German hospital after vaccine overdose

Eight workers in an elderly care home received five times the recommended dose of the vaccine on Sunday. "One lady is currently being looked after as an inpatient," said a spokeswoman for the northern district of Vorpommern-Ruegen, without giving further details about her condition.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:45 IST
A care home worker in Germany is still in hospital after being among a group that received the first known overdoses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, local authorities said on Tuesday. Eight workers in an elderly care home received five times the recommended dose of the vaccine on Sunday.

"One lady is currently being looked after as an inpatient," said a spokeswoman for the northern district of Vorpommern-Ruegen, without giving further details about her condition. Three other workers who had gone to hospital for checks after developing flu-like symptoms were now back at home.

Out of the 1.5 million shots administered around the world, this is the first case of an overdose that BioNTech is aware of. In trials, doses of up to 100 microgrammes were administered without serious side effects - above the 30 microgramme dose that is now standard, a company spokesperson said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

