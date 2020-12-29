Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico expects 100,000 Pfizer vaccines by early January

He stressed that the initial supplies will go to frontline medical staff treating sick patients. Lopez Obrador added that Mexico is set to receive 8 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics between January and March.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:45 IST
Mexico expects 100,000 Pfizer vaccines by early January
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico expects delivery of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to increase to over 100,000 doses by Jan. 4 and more than 1.4 million doses by the end of next month, according to a schedule outlined by the president on Tuesday. U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's vaccine is the first of several expected to reach the country as the government presses companies to honor delivery commitments on time amid concerns of delays due to a global scramble to secure supplies.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters on Tuesday at a news conference that about 50,000 Pfizer vaccines have already arrived, with another 53,000 expected by early next week. He stressed that the initial supplies will go to frontline medical staff treating sick patients.

Lopez Obrador added that Mexico is set to receive 8 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics between January and March. The government has an agreement to buy up to 35 million doses from the Chinese drugmaker.

After medical staff are vaccinated, the elderly will be next in line, which could begin in the second half of January. Mexico has been hard hit by the virus, with nearly 1.4 million cases and more than 122,000 deaths, according to the government's official tally.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's top court rules Kavala's rights not violated -Anadolu

Turkeys top court on Tuesday ruled that high-profile philanthropist Osman Kavalas detention had not violated his right to liberty and security after he spent more than three years in jail without a conviction.Kavala, 63, was remanded earlie...

Cattle dragged in river waters in Telangana; Inquiry ordered

In an incident of animal cruelty, several heads of cattle were dragged through Krishna river waters in Telangana by some people onboard a coracle reportedly to cut short distance in travelling by road, prompting officials to order an inquir...

JSPL receives 'regular rail supplier' status from Indian Railways

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Tuesday said it has received the regular rail supplier status from the Indian Railways. In a statement, JSPL said it has become the first private company in India to be awarded the regular supplier status ...

Yearender 2020: Health diplomacy dominates India's foreign policy amidst Covid-19

By Vishu Adhana When 2020 began, no one might have envisaged that it will be marred by unprecedented health crises that will bring the world to a standstill, overwhelm the health care systems, and lead to the suspension of cross-border trav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020