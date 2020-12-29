UAE reports 'limited number' of cases of new coronavirus variant

The United Arab Emirates has discovered a "limited number" of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus variant in the country, a government official said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The official also said that those affected had travelled from abroad, without specifying from where or the number of the cases.

UAE on Tuesday reported 1,506 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of those infected with the virus in the country to 204,369.