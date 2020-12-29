Left Menu
Two more persons, who recently returned to the state from the United Kingdom where a new strain of coronavirus has been reported, tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.With this, the number of UK returnees testing positive for the disease has gone up to six, he said, adding their swab samples were sent to the Pune-based NIV for further examination.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:36 IST
Chhattisgarh records 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,134 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths, taking the infection count to 2,77,471 and the toll to 3,336, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,61,663 after 173 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,223 completed home isolation period, he said here.

The number of active cases stood at 12,472, he said. Two more persons, who recently returned to the state from the United Kingdom where a new strain of coronavirus has been reported, tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.

With this, the number of UK returnees testing positive for the disease has gone up to six, he said, adding their swab samples were sent to the Pune-based NIV for further examination. Of the 65 UK returnees who arrived after December 9, samples of 53 have been tested so far. Of these, six tested positive, while test results of 47 came negative, he said.

Samples of the remaining 12 persons have not been collected so far and they are currently out of the state, the official added. The official said Raipur district accounted for 228 of the new cases, taking its total count to 52,354, including 714 deaths.

Durg witnessed 137 new cases, Rajnandgaon 90 and Dhamtari 76, among the other districts, he said. Of the 17 deaths, seven each took place on Tuesday and Monday, while three patients died earlier but they were added to the fatality count now, he said.

With 29,971 more samples tested on Tuesday, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 34,57,187. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,77,471, new cases 1,134, deaths 3,336, recovered 2,61,663, active cases 12,472, people tested so far 34,57,187.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

