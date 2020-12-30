First known U.S. case of highly infectious coronavirus variant found in Colorado

First known U.S. case of highly infectious coronavirus variant found in ColoradoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 03:30 IST
Colorado has discovered a case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said on Tuesday, the first known case in the United States.
"Today we discovered Colorado's first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK," Polis said on Twitter.
