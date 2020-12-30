Left Menu
First known U.S. case of highly infectious coronavirus variant found in Colorado

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 03:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Colorado has discovered a case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said on Tuesday, the first known case in the United States.

"Today we discovered Colorado's first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK," Polis said on Twitter.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

