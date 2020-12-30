Left Menu
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-12-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 09:59 IST
Telangana reports 474 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 474 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been reported from Telangana on Tuesday, while 592 patients have been discharged during the day, the state's health department said. The total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 2,85,939. Of these, a total of 2,78,523 have recovered. While there are a total of 5,878 active cases currently, 1,538 patients have succumbed to the virus till now in Telangana, it added.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Etela Rajender said that Telangana has not witnessed the second wave of COVID-19 till now, the people the state are alert and they taking all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the viral infection. The Minister also said the Telangana has not reported any cases related to the new strain of Coronavirus that has recently been found in the United Kingdom. (ANI)

