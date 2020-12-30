Left Menu
China Sinopharm’s vaccine has 79.34% protection rate against COVID-19

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:11 IST
China Sinopharm’s vaccine has 79.34% protection rate against COVID-19
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Beijing firm linked to Sinopharm has a protection rate of 79.34% against the disease, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Beijing Biological Products Institute Co. Ltd said it had applied to the National Medical Products Administration for conditional approval of the vaccine.

The result is based on interim analysis of data from its Phase III clinical trial, but the firm did not give details such as the number of infections in the trial.

