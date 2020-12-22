Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharat Biotech completes recruitment of 13,000 volunteers for Phase III trials of Covaxin

The company has successfully recruited 13,000 volunteers for the Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine and the target is to have 26,000 participants, as per the statement.This is an unprecedented vaccine trial ever to take place in India, and we are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation, Bharat Biotech Joint MD Suchitra Ella said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:43 IST
Bharat Biotech completes recruitment of 13,000 volunteers for Phase III trials of Covaxin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced recruitment of 13,000 volunteers and continued progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for the Phase III clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' across multiple sites in India. Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

The indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV), it added. ''Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses,'' Bharat Biotech said.

According to the company, the vaccine is developed and manufactured at Bharat Biotech's BSL-3, biocontainment facility. The company has successfully recruited 13,000 volunteers for the Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine and the target is to have 26,000 participants, as per the statement.

''This is an unprecedented vaccine trial ever to take place in India, and we are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation,'' Bharat Biotech Joint MD Suchitra Ella said. The company had started the phase III clinical trials in mid-November.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Somali hotel rises again after al Shabaab bombing

A former minister in Somalia whose hotel was damaged in a bomb attack by the Islamist group al Shabaab says he is rebuilding and expanding, in an unusual show of business confidence in a country where violence is a daily challenge.The car b...

WHO calls meeting on new virus variant, European head says

The World Health Organization WHO will convene a meeting of members to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that emerged in Britain, its European chief said on Tuesday. He did not give a date for the meeti...

Ivory Coast company brings Black dolls to African children

Frustrated by seeing store shelves in Ivory Coast lined with almost exclusively light-skinned dolls, Sara Coulibaly decided to create alternatives in which local children could see themselves.Five years on, Coulibalys company Naima Dolls em...

CREDAI seeks Govt intervention to control spiralling steel prices

The local chapter of CREDAI on Tuesday sought immediate intervention of the Centre to control spiralling steel prices, which it said was making construction projects unviable and would put a halt to activities. CREDAI President Surender Vit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020