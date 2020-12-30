Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harris receives first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on camera

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television as part of efforts to build public trust in the inoculation and urged Americans to get vaccinated for the virus.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:07 IST
Harris receives first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on camera
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television as part of efforts to build public trust in the inoculation and urged Americans to get vaccinated for the virus. Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were administered the vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington, DC.

''Let's do it,'' Harris said before she received her shot on Tuesday. She took the vaccine one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his. Describing the process as 'relatively painless', Harris urged all Americans to get vaccinated. 'It's about saving your life, the life of your family members, and the life of your community,' she said.

''I trust scientists. And it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine. So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated.'' Harris joins a growing number of elected officials and doctors who have received their coronavirus vaccines on camera to show Americans that the shots are safe. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorisation for two coronavirus vaccines: one from Pfizer/BioNTech and one from Moderna. Both Moderna's and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have shown similar efficacy levels of nearly 95 per cent, and both vaccines require two doses administered several weeks apart.

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine on December 21. They received the Pfizer vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware. Biden and Harris staggered their vaccinations at the recommendation of medical experts, according to transition spokesperson Jen Psaki. The reason for such a recommendation could be that if Biden and Harris reported any side effects, such as a headache or fever, they would not experience them on the same day, CNN said.

Vice President Mike Pence was administered the vaccine at an on-camera event the week prior to Biden. Several key members of Congress have also been inoculated, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Last week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, received Moderna's vaccine.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 335,000 in the US.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US court shuts down fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans via India-based call centers

A US court has ordered the permanent shut down of a technical-support fraud scheme, masterminded by an American citizen and operated through call centres in India, that allegedly defrauded hundreds of elderly and vulnerable Americans. The U...

Condemning vandalism of mobile towers, Rajnath Singh asks Punjab farmers to think, stop such acts

Condemning vandalism of mobile towers in Punjab amid farmers protests, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the farmers from the State should think about this and such acts should stop. Such things should not happen. Our farmers f...

Nadine Labaki to star in Arabic remake of 'Perfect Strangers'

Lebanese director and actor Nadine Labaki has joined the ensemble cast of the Arabic version of the hit Italian film Perfect Strangers. Labaki is best knowing for directing the 2018 Lebanese drama Capernaum, which was nominated for best for...

Britain approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. The gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020