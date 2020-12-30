Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore begins COVID-19 vaccinations marking "new chapter" in virus fight

Singapore began vaccinating healthcare workers with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, kicking off one of Asia's first inoculation programmes against a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people globally. Sarah Lim, a 46-year-old nurse, and 43-year-old infectious diseases doctor Kalisvar Marimuthu were among the more than 30 staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases who were vaccinated on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:21 IST
Singapore begins COVID-19 vaccinations marking "new chapter" in virus fight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore began vaccinating healthcare workers with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, kicking off one of Asia's first inoculation programmes against a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people globally.

Sarah Lim, a 46-year-old nurse, and 43-year-old infectious diseases doctor Kalisvar Marimuthu were among the more than 30 staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases who were vaccinated on Wednesday, the health ministry said. They will return for the second dose of the vaccine on Jan. 20.

"Vaccines have managed to bring pandemics down to their knees before. So I am hopeful that this vaccine will do the same," Marimuthu said in recorded remarks provided by the health ministry. Singapore is the first country in Asia to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It has also signed advance purchase agreements and made early down payments on several other vaccine candidates, including those being developed by Moderna and Sinovac.

It expects to have enough vaccine doses for all 5.7 million people by the third quarter of 2021. Singapore acted swiftly after the first cases of the virus were reported, and although it was blindsided by tens of thousands of infections in migrant workers' dormitories, it has reported just a handful of new local cases in recent months. The country has one of the world's lowest COVID-19 fatality rates; only 29 people have died of the virus.

To show the vaccine is safe, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, 68, said he and his colleagues would be among the early recipients of the shots. They will be free and voluntary, but the government is encouraging all medically eligible residents to take them. Wednesday's vaccinations mark "a new chapter in our fight against the pandemic," Lee said in a Facebook post. "The vaccine is key to living in a COVID-19 world, but it will still be some time before this storm will pass."

China is inoculating specific groups of people considered at high risk of infection, such as medical workers and border inspectors, under an emergency use programme started in July. Its vaccines are still in late-stage clinical trials. In Japan and South Korea, the U.S military has begun its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations, prioritising frontline medical workers.

Some Philippine soldiers and cabinet ministers have already received COVID-19 vaccine injections even before regulatory approval.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US court shuts down fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans via India-based call centers

A US court has ordered the permanent shut down of a technical-support fraud scheme, masterminded by an American citizen and operated through call centres in India, that allegedly defrauded hundreds of elderly and vulnerable Americans. The U...

Condemning vandalism of mobile towers, Rajnath Singh asks Punjab farmers to think, stop such acts

Condemning vandalism of mobile towers in Punjab amid farmers protests, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the farmers from the State should think about this and such acts should stop. Such things should not happen. Our farmers f...

Nadine Labaki to star in Arabic remake of 'Perfect Strangers'

Lebanese director and actor Nadine Labaki has joined the ensemble cast of the Arabic version of the hit Italian film Perfect Strangers. Labaki is best knowing for directing the 2018 Lebanese drama Capernaum, which was nominated for best for...

Britain approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. The gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020