Left Menu
Development News Edition

No travel history in 1st reported US case of virus variant

A Colorado man who became the first reported person in the US to have a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the United Kingdom hadnt been traveling, health officials have said, triggering a host of questions about how the new strain showed up in the Rockies.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:42 IST
No travel history in 1st reported US case of virus variant
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

A Colorado man who became the first reported person in the US to have a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the United Kingdom hadnt been traveling, health officials have said, triggering a host of questions about how the new strain showed up in the Rockies. Colorado officials were expected to provide more details at a news conference Wednesday about how the man in his 20s from a mostly rural area of rolling plains at the edge of the Denver metro area came down with the variant. For the moment, the variant is likely still rare in the US, but the lack of travel history in the first case means it is spreading, probably seeded by travelers from Britain in November or December, said scientist Trevor Bedford, who studies the spread of COVID-19 at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

"Now Im worried there will be another spring wave due to the variant," Bedford said. "Its a race with the vaccine, but now the virus has just gotten a little bit faster." The man is in isolation southeast of Denver in Elbert County, state health officials said. Elbert County is a mainly rural area of rolling plains at the far edge of the Denver metro area that includes a portion of Interstate 70, the states main east-west highway. Colorado Politics reported there is a second suspected case of the variant in the state according to Dwayne Smith, director of public health for Elbert County. Both of the people were working in the Elbert County community of Simla. Neither of them are residents of that county — expanding the possibility of the variant's spread throughout the state.

Scientists in the UK believe the variant is more contagious than previously identified strains. The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant, Colorado health officials said in a news release. "Being more transmissible is no good," Bedford said, adding that the variant will make it harder to rein in the pandemic. Its not clear exactly why the variant appears to spread faster. It has an unusually large number of genetic changes, or mutations, particularly in areas that affect the Spike protein, according to reports by Public Health England.

And the variant has a quirk: It fails to light up one of three targets in PCR testing, which has allowed scientists in Britain to more easily sort out and compare the variant infections with those caused by the regular coronavirus. So far, theyve found no significant difference in hospitalizations or deaths. Public Health England deserves praise for that work, Bedford said, and the United States will struggle to accomplish anything similar because of the fragmented U.S. health care system.

"Youll have academics and public health in different states doing their own studies," he said. "I wouldnt imagine being able to do anything systematically at the national scale." The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified. Gov Jared Polis announced the case Tuesday, adding urgency to efforts to vaccinate Americans. Public health officials are investigating other potential cases and performing contact tracing to determine the spread of the variant throughout the state. "There is a lot we dont know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely,'' Polis said. The discovery of the new variant led the CDC to issue new rules on Christmas Day for travelers arriving to the US from the UK, requiring they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Worry has been growing about the variant since the weekend before Christmas, when Britains prime minister said a new strain of the coronavirus seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England. The nation's first variant case was identified in southeast England. Dozens of countries barred flights from the U.K., and southern England was placed under strict lockdown measures. Scientists say there is reason for concern but the new strains should not cause alarm.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK house prices rise by most in six years - Nationwide

British house prices rose faster than expected in December to record their biggest annual increase in six years, as tax incentives and COVID-driven appetite for larger homes continued to boost demand, mortgage lender Nationwide said.House p...

Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases

Tokyos coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode in the coming days just as Japan begins its New Years holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the citys governor said on Wednesday.The capital reco...

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Japan's Ibaraki prefecture near Tokyo

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Wednesday hit Japans Ibaraki prefecture not far from Tokyo, the countrys meteorological agency said. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in northern Ibaraki at a depth of 60 kilometers 37 miles.The int...

US court shuts down fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans via India-based call centers

A US court has ordered the permanent shut down of a technical-support fraud scheme, masterminded by an American citizen and operated through call centres in India, that allegedly defrauded hundreds of elderly and vulnerable Americans. The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020