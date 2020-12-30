Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's daily COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000

Germany recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time on Wednesday, days after it started vaccinating people and as an extension of a lockdown looms. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose by 22,459 to 1,687,185, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:37 IST
Germany's daily COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Germany recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time on Wednesday, days after it started vaccinating people and as an extension of a lockdown looms.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose by 22,459 to 1,687,185, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll increased by 1,129 to 32,107.

The RKI said the data was not fully comparable as some health authorities reported fewer results during the holidays and some reports included late claims. Daily infection numbers have not come down significantly since the 16 federal states in early December agreed that schools, most shops, bars and restaurants remain closed until Jan. 10.

Several politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff Helge Braun, have said that an extension of the restrictions was likely. Around 42,000 people, mostly in care homes have been vaccinated so far, the RKI said.

Germany officially kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday. The federal government is planning to distribute more than 1.3 million vaccine doses to local health authorities by the end of this year and about 700,000 per week from January.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel gives Pollard, its former spy in U.S., warm but low-key homecoming

A former U.S. Navy analyst who served 30 years in prison for spying on behalf of Israel emigrated there on Wednesday to a warm but low-key welcome by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jonathan Pollards case put a rare strain on U.S.-Israel...

COVID: Ker govt relaxes curbs on temple festivities

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI Traditional stage artistes in Kerala can now heave a sigh of relief as the state government has decided to relax the curbs imposed on temple festivals in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. State Devaswom Mini...

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 gets new trailer, release possible in 2021

The avid viewers of The Seven Deadly Sins are waiting for Season 5 to get released. The original release was previously said to be out in October 2020 in Japan but it was delayed for the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.Netflix recently sug...

Russian sumo wrestler, once world's heaviest child, dies aged 21

Russian sumo wrestler Dzhambulat Khatokhov, who entered the Guinness World Records as the worlds heaviest child in 2003, has died at the age of 21, sports officials in his native region said. Betal Gubzhev, head of the body governing sumo w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020