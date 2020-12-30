Left Menu
COVID-19: Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases

Countries such as Russia, Italy UK, Brazil, France and USA have much higher cases per million population.Over 78 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,572 newly recovered cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:32 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Daily COVID-19 recoveries in the country have been outnumbered daily new cases from the last 33 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. In a span of 24 hours, 20,549 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. During the same period, 26,572 new recoveries were registered ensuring a drop in the active caseload, it stated.

''India's cumulative recoveries stand at 98,34,141 today. This is the highest globally. The recovery rate has also reached nearly 96 per cent (95.99%). ''The gap between recoveries and active cases is consistently widening (95,71,869),'' the ministry said. India's total COVID-19 active caseload of 2,62,272 consists of just 2.56 per cent of total cases. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,309 in the total active cases. When compared globally, India's cases per million population are amongst the lowest in the world (7,423). Countries such as Russia, Italy UK, Brazil, France and USA have much higher cases per million population.

Over 78 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,572 newly recovered cases. A total of 5,029 people have recovered in Kerala followed by 1,607 in Chhattisgarh.

The ministry said that 79.24 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,887. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,018 new cases. West Bengal recorded 1,244 new cases. A total of 286 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 79.37 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (68). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 30 and 28 daily deaths, respectively. Focussed measures including aggressive and targeted testing, early identification of positive cases, timely isolation and prompt hospitalisation of severe cases (and supervised home isolation of mild cases) and Standard Treatment Protocol have collectively ensured that daily fatalities are under 300, the ministry said.

Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. Deaths per million population in India (107) are amongst the lowest in the world.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

